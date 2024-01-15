HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Red Cross is making preparations for the cold weather that is expected to come in throughout the week.

The organization is working with agencies across the Rio Grande Valley to monitor the weather and will also offer assistance to certain counties that may need help.

“Right now we’re mobilizing volunteers and gathering equipment and supplies,” said Rick Cavazos, American Red Cross Volunteer. “We’re ready for the response and we’re going to be available for the community.”

Additionally, the organization has stated they have responded to many house fires during this time of year.

They advise homeowners to be aware of space heaters, candles, and fireplaces when warming their homes.