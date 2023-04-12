HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whether it’s flooding, someone losing their home to a fire, or any emergency situation, the American Red Cross is ready to help those in need.

The job of the American Red Cross is to respond to those disasters, and crisis emergencies, and the Rio Grande Valley is no stranger to flooding caused by hurricanes and seasonal rain storms.

David Luna with the American Red Cross South Texas Chapterflooding said with hurricane season around the corner, they are in the process of preparing and one aspect is volunteers.

“In general the Red Cross relies on volunteers. Over 90% of the Red Cross workforce throughout the nation, and here in the Rio Grande Valley are volunteers. We’re always in need of volunteers. So I come with a message, asking the community to consider volunteering.”

Luna says there are many types of jobs offered within the Red Cross such as responding to fires or volunteering at shelters.

“One of the big projects we have right now is providing free smoke alarms. Because we want to be prepared and be ready for fires,” said Luna. “I’m a social worker and a psychologist by background. I’ve always been helping others personally and spiritually. I think here’s an opportunity for those of you in the community that want to give back to the community.”

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. There are youth programs and those require a sponsor or adult supervision.

“We’re are working with universities and high schools here to get more youth involved. But right now, we’re looking for folks that are available part-time and it can be whatever time is available. Of course, our Winter Texans and retirees are always welcome,” said Luna.

For more information about volunteering call 1-800-733-2767 or visit https://www.redcross.org.