RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Red Cross honored its volunteers during an annual recognition event Thursday evening.

The non-profit humanitarian organization handed certificates and awards to volunteers for their hours during the fiscal year between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

“These volunteers will sacrifice their time and energy to go and help people who have lost everything during a disaster,” Charles Blake, CEO of the Texas Gulf Coast region for the American Red Cross said.

Blake added there are a total of 250 volunteers in the Rio Grande Valley. Out of the 250 volunteers, nearly 50 were honored during the recognition event.

American Red Cross gave a special award to a volunteer who has been with the organization for seven years.

“That’s a significant milestone in our organization,” Blake said.

Volunteer positions at American Red Cross include disaster health services team, disaster action team, blood donor ambassador and blood transportation specialist.