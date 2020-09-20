American Red Cross calling for volunteers

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The American Red Cross is calling for volunteers in the Rio Grande Valley as the pandemic and other natural disasters across the country make it a challenge to deploy trained volunteers to this area.

“We rely on volunteers. If we don’t have enough folks, trained folks, in the Rio Grande Valley we have to ask for outsiders to come in from other parts of the country. But, again with all the disasters going on right now, that’s been a real challenge ’cause we have volunteers that are committed and deployed to other areas,” said Dr. David Luna, Executive Director of the South Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross.

If you want more information on the American Red Cross, you can visit their website here or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

If you would like to volunteer you can sign up here.