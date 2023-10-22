PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — American Forest hosted a reforestation community planting event to help restore the Rio Grande Valley’s habitat.

The community along with organizations, such as U.S. Fishing and Wildlife Services, Defenders of Wildlife, the City of Pharr and many others, gathered Saturday morning to help plant 12,000 seeds across 12 acres of land.

“For 40 years the U.S. Fishing and Wildlife Services and American Forest has been working to restore the habitat of the Rio Grande Valley,” John Dale director of Texas and Mexico for American Forest said.

Dale added the Valley’s habitat has been decimated for the last 100 years and has less than 10% of it left.

“This effort here is about giving back,” Dale said. “To create habitat for wildlife, for biodiversity.”

This has been the first reforestation event hosted by American Forest since 2019.