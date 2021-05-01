American Family Plan could affect students in early college high school

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — President Joe Biden is pushing for his American Family plan that would provide students with two free years of community college.

“We know that higher education opens the doors to opportunities,” said Dr. Carol G. Perez, Superintendent for Mission CISD.

Perez said President Biden’s proposed plan to pay for two years of community college would benefit a lot students in the valley that come from low-income families.

“Over 80% of children come from low socioeconomic homes, so for our students that would be a huge benefit,” said Perez.

Many schools in the Rio Grande Valley are already Early College High Schools, meaning some students take college courses and graduate with an Associate’s Degree. This is raising the question as to whether these students should be able to take part in the American Family Plan.

“They are already proving themselves that they are very serious about their future plans and if they are in need of the assistance they should be considered for these two extra years,” said Rosalba De Hoya, Assistant Superintendent for McAllen ISD.

De Hoya said that the first two years of a student’s education after high school are the most important and could determine whether they continue pursuing higher education.

“A big percentage of students that leave are because they see it very difficult in having to be in an institution and then also be able to work,” said De Hoya.

If students receive the financial support of having two free years of education from the beginning, De Hoya said it will increase their chances of staying in school.

President Biden’s proposed American Family Plan would also provide universal pre-school to three and four-year-old’s.