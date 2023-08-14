HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — American Airlines in Harlingen has been awarded its first Customer Cup 2nd Quarter 2023.

The award was presented on Friday for excellent customer service in areas such as boarding experience, delay management, onboard interactions and baggage resolutions.

“For us the customer service begins when you park your car at the airport until you get on the plane,” said Marv Esterly, Director of Aviation at Valley International.

Esterly added the award is a very difficult award to win as they are many criteria that have to be met and competed across other airports.

Additionally, the airport hopes to draw in more customers as they have more upcoming projects to improve their service.