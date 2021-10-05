Amber Alert: Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl and a man suspected of kidnapping her.

An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday for Leilana Graham, 13, who was last seen on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in Houston at 1050 Block Rockaway Drive.

Graham is described as Asian/Pacific Islander, five feet three inches, 147 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, unknown pants, black shoes, and carrying a clear backpack.

The man suspected of abducting Graham is Sha Kendrick Smith, 22. Smith is described as a black man, six foot one inch, weighing 250 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Smith’s vehicle is described as a blue 2008 GMC Truck, with Texas license plate 28809T1.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call (713) 693-5000.