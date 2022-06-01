HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for a Spring, Texas 3-month-old.

Police are searching for 3-month-old Mansa Igbokew, who is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and weighing 15 pounds. She was last seen in a white onesie.

The suspect is Obinna Igbokew, 41, who is possibly wearing a tan shirt and brown pants. He is black, with black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 190 pounds.

Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a white 2008 Honda Accord. the vehicle has dark tinted windows.