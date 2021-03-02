AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year old girl

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) —The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a 15-year-old girl, last seen at Itasca, Texas.

The girl’s name is Lori Johnson, described as five foot three inches tall, about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and two lines cut on her left eyebrow.

She was last seen on Feb. 26 at 11 p.m., wearing an oversized hoodie, ripped jeans and has braces.

The suspect is Joana Barrientos, an 18-year old five foot four inches tall, 150 pounds, and brown eyes with two lines cut on her left eyebrow. See the photo below as a reference.

If you have any information regarding the search, call the Itasca Police Department at (254) 687-2020.