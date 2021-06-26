AMBER ALERT: Brownsville police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Brownsville Police Department for a missing 13-year-old girl and a man they say abducted her.

Brownsville police are searching for Antonette Rodriguez, 13, according to an alert issued by the Texas Amber Alert Network.

Rodriguez is a Hispanic girl, 5 feet zero inches, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black button-down short-sleeve sweater and black pants. She also has a belly piercing.

Investigators are also searching for Clayton Phillips, 18, in connection with her abduction.

Phillips is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches, 120 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes. He is most likely wearing a dark-colored shirt and black jeans.

Police say Phillips is driving a 2012 brown Kia Optima with Texas license plate number DR6K226.

Phillips was last heard from in San Antonio. Police say Rodriguez is in grave danger.

If you have any information, call hte Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7014.