AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for three missing children, father suspect

Police are searching for three missing children and their father (photo: Medina County Sheriff’s Office)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for three children and their father who is accused of abducting them.

An Amber Alert was issued for Jonathan Wright, 11, Lucas Wright, 9, and Ariana Wright, 8. They were last seen by the intersection of CR 366 and FM 2676 in Hondo, a city west of San Antonio. Police say they are believed to be traveling on foot in the Rio Medina and or Castroville area.

Jonathan is described as 4’8″ weighing 80 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Lucas is described as 4’5″ weighing 70 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Ariana is described as 4’5″ weighing 70 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. All three were last seen with all green outerwear and L.L. Bean undercoats.

Police are also searching for the children’s father, Jonathan Wright, 40, who is accused of abducting the children. He is described as 5’9″ weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these people is asked to call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 741-6153.