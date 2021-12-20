AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old

Lina Khil (photo: Texas Alerts)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child last seen in San Antonio.

According to officials, Lina Sardar Khil, 3, was abducted and was last seen at the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio on Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.

Khil was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes. She is described as 4’0″ weighing 55 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with any information on Khil’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

