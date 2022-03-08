RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a child last seen on Sunday.

According to officials, Helen Pierce, 11, was last seen on Sunday, March 6 on North Hill Street in Burnet, Texas. She is described as 4’10”, 100 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Pierce was seen leaving her home and willingly entering a vehicle with an unknown male suspect in a gray four-door sedan.

Burnet police described Pierce as a “runaway juvenile” but have deemed she is in danger due to an investigation on the matter.

Anyone with information on Pierce’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 756-8080.