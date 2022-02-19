RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl last seen in San Antonio.

Kayebella Robinson, a 7-month-old girl, was last seen abducted in San Antonio. An Amber Alert was sent out for her abduction on Saturday night. She was last seen wearing a Minnie Mouse onesie

A Hispanic man is accused of abducting her and driving a gold 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate number 43458D8. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with white sweatpants and black shoes.

Police say the vehicle was stolen around 8 p.m. on SE Military Drive in San Antonio. The car has paper plates and has a black stripe that says “Chevy” on the lower portion of the vehicle doors.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

A photo of Robinson and the identity of the suspect have not been made available at this time. More information will be provided when it is available.