FRANKLIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 12-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Addison Alvarez, 12, was last seen at home at the 500 Block of North Main Street at 11:00 p.m. on March 11 in Franklin, Texas.

Melissa Salazar (Source: Texas Alerts)

Alvarez is described as 5’3″, 110 pounds, with blond hair, and blue eyes, last seen wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama pants, and white Nike Air Ones with a pink checkmark.

Authorities are also searching for Melissa Salazar, 35, who they say is suspected of abducting Alvarez from her home. Salazar is described as 5’3″, 100 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 979-289-3444.