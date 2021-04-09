COVID INFO COVID INFO

AMBER ALERT issued for 12-year-old boy out of Gonzales, Texas

GONZALES, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old boy out of Gonzales, Texas.

Officials are on the lookout for Aaron McBeth. He is described to have blond hair, blue eyes, weighs approximately 85 pounds, and is 4 feet 10 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a grey “Iron Man” shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a dark blue ball cap on the 400 Block Village Drive.

Authorities are looking for Sylvia Garza, 32, in connection to his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gonzales Police Department at (830) 672-8968.

