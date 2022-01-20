AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old girl missing with abduction suspect

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a child last seen in central Texas and a man accused of abducting her.

An Amber Alert was issued for Hillary Salcedo, 14, who was last seen at the 700 Block of Rolling Hills in Buda, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. Salcedo is described as Hispanic, 5’4″, weighing 105 pounds, with red/auburn hair, and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and a red shirt.

Authorities are also searching for Hector Avila, 28, who is accused of abducting her. Avila is described as Hispanic, 4’9″, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his shoulder.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5250.