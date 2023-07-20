HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alzheimer’s Association just wrapped their international conference with over 10,000 researchers in attendance.

With only a handful of FDA approved medications to treat Alzheimer’s, the conference focused on a new drug that is currently still in the trial stages.

The drug makers released their phase three trial information showing a 35 percent reduction in cognitive decline for those taking part in the study.

It had an even more positive impact in those patients who were still in the early stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s, highlighting the need for more effective and earlier diagnosis to be able to intervene quicker.

“The exciting thing, I think for us coming out of this conference is the continued growth of potential treatments in our field, as well as the potential for less invasive ways to identify and diagnose Alzheimer’s disease,” South Texas Region Lead for the Alzheimer’s Association Gregory Sciuto said.

A new study released this week shows Cameron and Hidalgo counties are among the top 5 counties in Texas with residents over 65 having the disease.

Hidalgo County ranked third in the state and Cameron County ranked fourth with the largest prevalence in Texas.

The study found Texas border counties have higher rates of Alzheimer’s.

“We’re seeing more and more young investigators choosing Alzheimer’s and dementia as their course of study with regards to research. And so it creates additional opportunities for us to find final pathways to a cure for Alzheimer’s disease,” Sciuto said.

If you suspect a loved one might have Alzheimer’s, it is important to reach out to your local doctor for further testing.