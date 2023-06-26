HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month and it is an important topic to discuss, especially in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to Dr. Mario Cerdan, a neurologist with Valley Baptist Health Systems, the Hispanic population is at higher risk due to a lot of comorbidities. Medical conditions such as hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity make Hispanics a higher risk in general.

What are steps the population can take to help avert as much as possible Alzheimer’s and other brain diseases?

“The most important thing is to keep ourselves healthy exercise on a daily basis, and eat well,” said Dr. Cerdan. “The Mediterranean diet is the most important diet, meaning high quantities of fruits and vegetables, low quantities of high saturated fats. Try to limit those to a minimum.”

About 1 in 9 people at the age of 65 or older have suffered from Alzheimer’s or Dementia, but in some rare cases can be found before age 65.

Some ways to help exercise the brain, to help stimulate it such as learning new things like a musical instrument, a new language, and sleeping well.

“Do not just think about today, think about the future, think about yourselves at where you want to be you are 65-70-75-80, the best quality of life that you can get, but starting today. Start exercising, and start eating well. Go to your primary care doctor and detect Alzheimer’s and Dementia early to better control it,” said Cerdan.

Visit Alzheimer’s online for more information.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.