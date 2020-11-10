Alzheimer’s Association Walk goes virtual amid pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The annual walk to end Alzheimer’s held by the Alzheimer’s Association will go virtual this year due to the pandemic.

The walk is used as a fundraiser and it is just a few days away.

The virtual walk will also be happening nation wide.

Despite the changes, Development Manager for the RGV Alzheimer’s Association, PV Villasenor-Sandell, says they are enthusiastic about this year’s turnout.

“Of course because we are walking individually we do not have the over surplus of participants that we’ve had in the past but that’s okay because we know that those who are walking with us are very invested in what we are doing in our fundraising efforts and in our mission,” said Villasenor-Sandell.

The funds generated from the fundraiser will go directly towards Alzheimer research.

For more information on how to participate or donate visit their website.