BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A non-profit organization is hosting an arts and crafts event in Brownsville to fundraise for Alzheimer’s awareness.

Alzheimer’s Association is a nationwide non-profit raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

A local chapter in the lower Rio Grande Valley is hosting a Painted Memories event. Residents will be able to paint a promise garden flower and participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event begins at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, June 24 at the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch located on 2600 Central Blvd.

A $10 fee to participate in the event includes all art supplies. Walk-ins and payments will be accepted the day of the event.

All donations support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in October.