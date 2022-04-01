ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pushing a new fire truck into the station is a tradition that dates back to the 1800s. On Thursday, the city of Alton took part in that tradition with its newest fire truck.

The new fire truck is being christened while dry weather and high winds are causing several grass fires in the Rio Grande Valley.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner Everardo Villarreal referenced the importance of these fire trucks under these conditions.

“What we’ve been going through right now, all over the place,” Villarreal said. “A new fire truck is a blessing, not just to the city of Alton, but to our whole county.”

The truck may be in an Alton fire station, but its reach goes further than the city limits.

“The new fire truck was purchased to help protect the nearly 20,000 residents here in Alton and the 40,000 plus in the precinct three areas that our fire department services,” said Jeff Underwood, the Alton city commissioner.

The fire truck costs around half a million dollars. The city paid for half and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 paid for the other half. Villarreal said the price is worth it for such an important item.

“Our first responders need to be very well equipped to be able to go and fight fires that will save our lives, and our homes and property,” he said.

Alton Fire Chief John Salinas said the department’s old equipment reached the end of its life span and the new fire truck has upgrades that make the department’s job easier.

“This fire truck here holds a thousand gallons of water which is its max capacity,” he said. “It’s GPM – it’s gallons per minute – it puts out 1500 GPM.”

Even though the truck was only “pushed in” today, it’s been in use for two weeks and already helped house grass fires in the area.