ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department reported a major traffic accident at 5 Mile Road and Stewart Boulevard.
According to Chief Jonathan Flores, officers were called out to a major accident around 1:30 a.m. The chief confirmed a two-vehicle accident, two adults confirmed dead, and another hospitalized.
Chief Flores said there is no indication that fog played a factor in the accident.
The accident is in the early stages of investigation and more details will be released as they become available, according to police.
Until further notice, police ask the public to avoid the area and take Glasscock and 4 Mile Road, Glasscock and 6 Mile Road, Bryan Road and 4 Mile Road, and Bryan and 6 Mile Road as alternative routes.