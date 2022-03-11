ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department reported a major traffic accident at 5 Mile Road and Stewart Boulevard.

According to Chief Jonathan Flores, officers were called out to a major accident around 1:30 a.m. The chief confirmed a two-vehicle accident, two adults confirmed dead, and another hospitalized.

Chief Flores said there is no indication that fog played a factor in the accident.

The accident is in the early stages of investigation and more details will be released as they become available, according to police.

Traffic accident on 5 Mile and Stewart Boulevard in Alton, Photo by Xochilt Lagunas – KVEO





Until further notice, police ask the public to avoid the area and take Glasscock and 4 Mile Road, Glasscock and 6 Mile Road, Bryan Road and 4 Mile Road, and Bryan and 6 Mile Road as alternative routes.