ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department has implemented its latest community outreach and educational program called “Now That You’re 10 & 17”.

According to Chief of Police Jonathan Flores, the program’s purpose is a preventative measure. It is to educate youth about the legal consequences they will face for offenses committed in a school setting once they are 10 years of age and again at the age of 17 when they are considered adults.

“Obviously, that’s different if you’re 10 years old but when you turn 17 you’re now facing charges as an adult and there’s a misconception that it is not until you’re 18,” Flores said. “We wanted to put together a program that would also, provide information sessions for the parents. Education starts in the home, we want to get with the parents and make sure that they’re on board with what’s going on.”

The program will emphasize the difference between misdemeanor offenses and felony offenses. Highlighting the consequences for using profanity, fighting, bullying, use or possession of tobacco products, graffiti, criminal mischief, theft, making threats, and drug offenses.

Flores added that this program is something they will do every year to reinforce the message. The department is working in partnership with school principals and school resource officers to help deliver the message.

The program will be presented by school resource officers at local campuses after the holiday break.