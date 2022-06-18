ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) – On Saturday at 7:38 a.m., Alton Police Chief Jonathan Flores said they were called to a ranch located east of Conway on 6-mile line in reference to a body discovered on the property.

“Upon arrival, our officers determined that there was a deceased male; we’re in the preliminary stages of this investigation,” said Chief Flores.

Chief Flores said they are utilizing the help of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit to find out what happened.

“We’re trying to determine the circumstances surrounding this individual’s death,” said Chief Flores. “There were some signs of foul play that concerned us; we’ll have a conclusion as we move forward and gather the rest of the evidence and as we get the autopsy results.”

As of now, it is unknown whether the man was the owner of the ranch where the remains were found.

An autopsy is still in the process and the case remains under investigation.

Chief Flores said there should be more information released by next week.

Police urge the public to contact them at Alton Police at 956-432-0700 or Alton Crime Stoppers at 956-585-8477 if have any information on this case.