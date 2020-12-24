Alton police searching for missing person

Ronnie Torres (source: Alton Police Department)

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — The Alton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

According to officials, Ronnie Torres, 50, was last seen on East Garfield Avenue in Alton.

Witnesses told police that a black/dark colored truck may have picked him up from the area when he went missing.

Torres suffers from dementia, high blood pressure, and is diabetic. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans pants, and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Torres is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (956) 432-0700.

