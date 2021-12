ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton officials are searching for a man that was reported missing.

According to a release, Jacob Jay Villarreal, 24, was last seen on Dawes Avenue in Alton on Dec. 17 at 9:45 p.m.

Villarreal is described as 5’8″ and 185 pounds. He was last seen getting into a white passenger car wearing black basketball shorts and a navy blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (956) 432-0700.