ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two people of interest linked to a vehicle burglary.

At 4 a.m. on Jan. 3, authorities responded to a burglary of a vehicle.

At the scene, officers determined that money was stolen from the vehicle, according to a release from the Alton Police Department.

Surveillance footage showed two men being in the area at 4 a.m. Police said one of the men was wearing a long-sleeved sweater, dark shorts and sandals with socks.

They added surveillance footage showed he entered the vehicle and took the money.

The second man was seen walking away while the burglary was taking place. He was seen wearing a hooded sweater and jeans, the release stated.

Both men were last seen in the area of East Nautilus Avenue and North Austin Street.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to contact the Alton Crime Stoppers at (956) 585-TIPS (8477) or Alton Criminal Division at (956) 432-0700.