ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a missing woman.

TJ Martinez (Source: Alton Police Department)

Police said Tanya Brun, 35, was last seen on Jan 25 and may now be in the McAllen area.

Brun is described as being 5’5″, 130 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater and ripped light blue jeans.

Authorities said that she may also be with a male subject, TJ Martinez.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (956)432-0700.