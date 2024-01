Source: Alton Police Department

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Michael Lee Spencer, 46, was last seen on Dec. 26 in the area of North Florida Street and West Main Avenue.

Spencer was last riding a bicycle, wearing a yellow and brown flannel shirt and blue jeans, according to a release from the Alton Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding Spencer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Alton Criminal Division at (956) 432-0700.