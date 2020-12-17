Alton Police recognized statewide by Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — Alton Police has been recognized statewide for their efficiency and excellence in law enforcement.

The award of “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program, was announced Wednesday evening.

It’s an award less than 10 percent of Texas law enforcement agencies have.

In order to qualify, the department must have compliance with over 168 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement as well as pass in person inspections from outside police agencies.

It’s something that Police Chief Jonthan B. Flores says is a reflection of the hard work by the men and woman of Alton Police.

“I am so proud of the men and women from throughout the department, they worked very hard over the past 11 months to make sure we completed this and crossed the finish line,” said Flores, “I’m so excited for them, they should be so proud of their efforts and the fruit of their labor is evident by them finishing this program.”

The award is based off of all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizens rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol/investigative operations.

“This achievement reaffirms that the Alton Police Department is at the forefront of professional policing and committed to providing a quality and professional police service to our community,” said Flores.