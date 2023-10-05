ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department honored this officer’s last day of service with a sweet radio sendoff.

Officer Jose Lopez served the citizens of Alton for five years and has been in law enforcement for 38 years.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote that Officer Lopez has been a valuable asset to the community. A video attached to the post shows Lopez bidding his colleagues farewell over the radio.

To his surprise, he received a response from his colleagues.

“Thank you for five years of dedicated service to this agency and the citizens of Alton,” was heard on the radio. “Your many years of law enforcement do not go unrecognized. We wish you the best in all future endeavors. Happy retirement.”