Alton police looking to identify aggravated robbery suspect

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect.

According to the Alton Police Department, an aggravated robbery took place Tuesday at 4 a.m. at a convenience store located at 523 W. Main Ave.

Officials are looking for a man approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, skinny built.

The release states the man entered the store with a kitchen knife and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect took $100 and left on foot.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black zippered hoodie, black plaid pants and black shoes with white soles, said authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (956) 423-0700 or Alton Crime Stoppers at (956) 585-8477.