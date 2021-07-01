Alton Police leadership to receive LEEDA Agency Trilogy

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — Alton Chief Jonathan B. Flores and his Command Staff Assistant Chief Mark J. Perez, Lieutenant George Ibarra, and Michael J. Martinez are scheduled to receive the rare and prestigious FBI LEEDA Agency Trilogy Award this month.

The award is given to police agencies in which all top Command Staff has successfully passed all three core education programs that provide the latest intensive instruction in management concepts and practices.

“It is truly an honor to receive this prestigious award. This accomplishment is another milestone in our commitment which we began three years ago to place the Alton Police Department at the forefront of professional policing, said Chief Jonathan B. Flores, Alton Police Dept.

Alton Police is only the fourth agency in the State of Texas and the 14th in the United States to receive the award.

The officers have now been trained in various leadership topics to include leadership case studies, performance and risk management, command discipline and liability, bias and diversity, social and emotional intelligence, and public trust.