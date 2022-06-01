ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday Alton Police officers responded to a school threat at Alton Memorial Junior High School.

According to police, the campus was in the middle of summer school when the two juveniles were detained.

The campus was placed on lockdown and after being cleared by Alton Police and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constables, it resumed normal operations.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Mission CISD provided a statement:

The lockdown procedure was initiated based on a report that a student claimed to have a “gun” on school grounds. Upon receiving the report lockdown procedures were initiated and the campus police officer and local law enforcement were notified. A search was conducted, and it was determined that the claim was false. The officers determined that there was no gun on school grounds. The entire campus was secured and searched during our response.

To be clear no weapon was found and students and staff are safe. The district does have a police officer assigned to the campus as a part of normal summer school operations. We know that this may have resulted in some anxiety with students and are making our district counseling team available. The campus is continuing with the normally planned summer school schedule for the day.

District officials remind parents and the community that the safety and security of students and staff takes everyone working together. As always, should any student have a safety concern, they are encouraged to notify an adult on campus so the appropriate steps can be taken. The district will continue to keep security a priority and will also continue to make counseling resources available for students and staff at any district school.

Mission CISD thanks our Alton and County law enforcement partners for their support and response.

Mission CISD Public Relations Department