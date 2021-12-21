Alton Police investigate body found in reservoir

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton Police are actively investigating after officers located a body in a reservoir Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Los Ebanos Road and 6 Mile Line around 11 a.m. about a body.

At this hour, police have not released if the body is male or female.

A cause of death is still being determined as the case is still under preliminary investigation.

The case is active and ongoing.

ValleyCentral has a crew on the way and will update you with the latest developments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories