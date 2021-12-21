Alton Police investigate body found in reservoir

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton Police are actively investigating after officers located a body in a reservoir Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Los Ebanos Road and 6 Mile Line around 11 a.m. about a body.

At this hour, police have not released if the body is male or female.

A cause of death is still being determined as the case is still under preliminary investigation.

The case is active and ongoing.

ValleyCentral has a crew on the way and will update you with the latest developments.