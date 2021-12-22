Alton police identify body found in reservoir as missing man

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department has identified the body found Tuesday in a reservoir.

Police have identified the victim as Jacob Jay Villarreal, 24. Villarreal had been reported missing by his family on Saturday, Dec. 18, according to a release.

Officials responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person at the Sharyland Water Supply Corporation REservoir at 6 Mile Lina and Los Ebanos.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 956-432-0700.