Alton police giving away gift cards during traffic stops

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — The Alton Police Department is in the giving spirit this holiday season.

The event involves officers conducting traffic stops for minor violations and after ensuring everyone in the vehicle is safe, the driver is given a gift card.

Officials say the event is meant to brighten the spirits of community members, especially in what he says has been a difficult year.

“All we want to do right now is we want to spread that holiday cheer,” said Jonathan Flores, Alton Police Chief. “We want to give back to our community in what has been a very difficult year for everybody- we want to give back and say thank you to our community.”

Flores adds the event is an exciting one for officers as it allows them to give back to the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday