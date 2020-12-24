Alton police giving away gift cards during traffic stops

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — The Alton Police Department is in the giving spirit this holiday season.



The event involves officers conducting traffic stops for minor violations and after ensuring everyone in the vehicle is safe, the driver is given a gift card.

Officials say the event is meant to brighten the spirits of community members, especially in what he says has been a difficult year.

“All we want to do right now is we want to spread that holiday cheer,” said Jonathan Flores, Alton Police Chief. “We want to give back to our community in what has been a very difficult year for everybody- we want to give back and say thank you to our community.”

Flores adds the event is an exciting one for officers as it allows them to give back to the community.