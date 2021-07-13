Alton Police Department staff to receive prestigious award

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — Alton Police Department Chief Jonathan B. Flores, Assistant Chief Mark K. Perez, Lieutenant George Ibarra, and Michael K. Martinez are scheduled to receive the FBI LEEDA Agency Trilogy Award.

The Award is given to police agencies who have successfully completed core education programs. The FBI LEEDA Executive Leadership Program trains on leadership topics such as case studies, performance and risk management, and public trust.

“It is truly an honor to receive this prestigious award. This accomplishment is another milestone in our commitment which we began three years ago to place the Alton Police Department at the forefront of professional policing,” says Chief Flores in a press release.

The Alton Police Department is the fourth agency in the State of Texas and 14th in the United States to receive the award, said the release. The Award is set to be presented at the City of Alton Municipal Chambers at 7:30 p.m. on July 13.

The Award will be presented by FBI LEEDA Instructor, Chief Todd Radford.