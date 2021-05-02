Alton police communications supervisor arrested for injuring child, terminated from department

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — The Alton Police Department terminated one of its employees after she was arrested for two domestic violence charges.

On Sunday, Alton police announced that Melba Flores, a communications supervisor with the department, was arrested off-duty when officers responded to a domestic violence call.

Flores is charged with injury to a child and continuous violence against a family member, both of these are 3rd-degree felonies.

Jonathan Flores, Alton police chief, stated that after reviewing the evidence in the case, he decided to immediately terminate Melba from her position.

“This incident serves as a reminder that as public servants we are held to an elevated standard of trust,” said Chief Flores. “It is incumbent upon all of us to live up to those standards daily both on and off duty”.

At this time, Melba’s arrest record, mugshot, and bond total are not yet available. These items will be provided when they are available.

This case is under investigation.