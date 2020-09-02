Alton Police Chief recognized globally for excellence in leadership

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — One local police chief is making history as the only law enforcement officer in Texas to be selected out of thousands of applicants for a global award.

Police Chief Jonathan B. Flores, Alton Police Department Chief, might be in charge of a smaller department but is proving to make a big difference.

As a third-generation police officer, Chief Flores made history after being selected as one of The International Association of Chiefs of Police 40 under 40 awardees.

Only 40 officers are chosen out of a rigorous selection, competing against top rising law enforcement leaders from around the globe. Some officers listed are as far as Dubai.

“It’s very humbling experience, it’s an honor to be recognized globally in that way,” said Chief Flores.

The award honors those that exemplify leadership, dedication, and service to their communities and the law enforcement profession.

“The most important thing about leadership to me is taking care of your people,” said Flores. “I whole-heartedly believe that if you take care of your people, they’re going to take care of you and do good for your agency.”

Flores says this level of success is built on team work.

“While this award is listed as an individual award, it is very much a direct reflection of our leadership here in the City of Alton, it starts with our mayor and it goes to our commission and city manager and their style of leadership allows us to create success within the police department, it’s pretty exceptional,” said Flores.

This is just the beginning for Flores who dedicated the elite award to his officers and those they serve and protect.

“We want the community to know we’re here to serve them and we do everything we can to serve them and that’s something we reiterate to the officers,” said Flores. “Despite the scrutiny and criticism that’s happening around our world, we are going to do our jobs, we took an oath to serve and protect and we’re going to do that to the highest ethical standard possible and do our work diligently.”

The next goal for Flores is getting the Alton Police Department recognized by the Texas Police Chief Association as a best practice agency. Less than two percent of all law enforcement agencies in the state of Texas have reached that accomplishment.



