ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for an aggravated robbery that occurred in January, was arrested, authorities said.

Jose Eduardo Perez (Source: Alton Police Department press release)

Jose Eduardo Perez, 30, was identified as the suspect in the aggravated robbery, according to a release from the Alton Police Department.

At 12:24 p.m. on Jan. 7, authorities responded to a robbery at the 300 block of S. Alton Boulevard.

The suspect, later identified as Perez, was attempting to steal a vehicle and demanded money from a woman by flashing a pocketknife at her, police said.

The victim disarmed Perez, who took off northbound on S. Austin Road.

(Source: Alton Police Department press release)

During the investigation, a cap that was left behind by Perez at the crime scene was submitted to the DPS Crime Lab in Weslaco. Several months later, the DNA from the cap confirmed Perez as the suspect.

Authorities later found that Perez was being held at Joe Corley Detention Facility in Conroe, Texas. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office transported Perez to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center to be formally arraigned and is being held on bond.