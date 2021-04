ALTON, Texas — On April 3 the Alton Police Department responded to the Edinburg Children’s Hospital relating to a report of a possible sexual assault.

According to the department’s news release, Alton Police investigated and identified 29-year-old Jose Natividad Azua Jr. as the person of interest.

Source: Hidalgo County Jail Records

As the department investigated further, police arrested Azua Jr. on April 23 and charged him with aggravated sexual assault on a child, according to the news release.