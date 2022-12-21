ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton police officers were tasked with surprising drivers Wednesday morning by conducting traffic stops and issuing holiday gift cards instead of speeding tickets.

Alton PD participated in handing out gift cards ranging from 10 to 25 dollars to make a difference in people’s lives at this time of year.

One resident who got pulled over for what he thought was a traffic violation was not expecting a merry surprise.

“I was driving on the road, got stopped and they told me something. They came back with two gift cards,” Joe Mendoza said. “It’s pretty good. I get a meal. I don’t get to waste money on buying food.”

Police Chief Jonathan Flores is hoping to promote safe driving while bringing a little joy this season.

“It’s our fifth annual gift cards in lieu of citations event. What we do today is we pull motorists over for minor traffic infractions but instead of giving them a citation, we’re going to spread holiday cheer,” Flores said. “We’re going to issue them a gift card that was donated by our business community.”

Bernando Garcia received a gift card and says the police department’s small gesture is going a long way.

“I feel grateful. Nobody ever gave me something like this,” Garcia said. “Me and my wife we’re been struggling and all that so this is a free meal. They always do a great job with the whole community you can say.”