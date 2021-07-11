Alton PD searching for burglary suspects

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — The Alton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two men in connection to a burglary that took place Sunday morning.

Person of interest in Alton burglary

According to a post, two men broke down the front door of a Dollar General in Alton on W. Main Avenue at 7:41 a.m. on Sunday.

They then entered the building and took several items from the store before driving away in a dark-colored GMC Canyon.

Police say the vehicle was last seen driving on N. Moorefield Road and has a missing driver-side mirror and damage to the rear of the vehicle.

If you have any information about this individual you can contact the Alton Police Department at (956) 432-0700. If you would like to stay anonymous contact the Alton Crime Stoppers at (956) 585-8477 and be eligible for a cash reward.