ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Andra Rodriguez, 16, was last seen at 10 p.m. Saturday wearing yellow Hello Kitty pajamas.

She is described by police as being light-skinned, five foot five and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (956) 432-0700.