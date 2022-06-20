HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Alton Police Department released an updated Monday afternoon regarding a deceased male found east of Conway on 6 Mile Line over the weekend.

The Alton PD Criminal Investigation Division has determined that an accidental drug overdose was the preliminary cause and manner of death for a man found deceased at a ranch on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Alton.

After reviewing video evidence and receiving the autopsy results, officials confirmed that the visible injuries to the man’s face were non-life-threatening and could not have caused his death, according to the release.

The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of his next of kin.