ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton police arrested a man who they say was wanted for stealing a car.

Julio Gonzalez, 37, was arrested on charges of burglary of a vehicle with prior convictions.

According to the Alton Police Department, the incident happened Saturday when Gonzalez is accused of stealing a vehicle early in the morning.

Police say they recognized the suspect of the car theft as Gonzalez after watching surveillance footage of the burglary.

An arrest warrant for burglary of a vehicle with prior convictions was issued that same day.

Gonzalez was arrested without incident.