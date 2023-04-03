ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton police are asking the public’s help identifying a man, who they say, was involved in an aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred approximately at 12:24 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 7, on the 300 block of South Alton Boulevard.

According to police, a man wearing a grey t-shirt, blue denim jeans and black shoes took out a pocket knife, demanded money and then tried to steal a woman’s car.

Officers say the woman disarmed the man and then he took off northbound on South Austin Avenue.

Anyone with information or recognized the man, contact Alton Police Criminal Investigation Division at (956) 432-0700 or Alton Crime Stoppers at (956) 585-8477.